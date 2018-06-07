The owners of a Dunedin dairy were left shaken after being robbed at gun point by two people after cigarettes and cash.

Police were called just before 8pm and were told two people had entered the store on Musselburgh Rise.

Security footage showed one of the offenders – a male - holding what appeared to be a hand gun.

"Along with another offender – probably a female – they stole cash, cigarettes and pouches of tobacco.

"It's not known how they fled from the scene," Senior Sergeant Brian Benn said.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious outside the shop before or after the robbery.

"If anyone is offered cut-price or unusual quantities of cigarettes or tobacco, please contact us."

Dunedin Police can be reached on 03 471 4800 or people could pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.