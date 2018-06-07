A 55-year-old man is facing two charges of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked two men outside of a liquor store in New Plymouth.

On Wednesday at 4.20pm the two men were struck with a baseball bat outside the Mill Liquor Save on Powderham St.

Police responded quickly and a man was arrested a short distance away.

The man had been remanded in custody to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday June 14 on two counts of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both of the men received "significant" injuries.