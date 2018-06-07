A recidivist child sex offender who attacked an intellectually disabled woman while on parole will not be allowed to reside at a property near a Christchurch primary school.

Lloyd McIntosh was convicted of raping a 6-year-old in 1989 and a 2-year-old in 1993.

Shortly after he was released on parole for the offending against the toddler, McIntosh assaulted a 25-year-old intellectually handicapped woman in his bedroom while a state-paid minder waited outside the door.

It was revealed earlier this week that McIntosh was expected to be moved to a house in the Christchurch suburb of Harewood not far from a primary school.

Today, Department of Corrections southern regional commissioner Ben Clark said they had spoken to a number of people and listened to their concerns.

"No final decision had been made into the future placement of Lloyd McIntosh," Clark said.

"However, I can confirm he will not be residing at this property

"We really appreciate the community taking the time to talk to us today."

Corrections acknowledged that the location of offenders could be a concern for communities and worked hard to "balance this concern with our obligation to safely manage offenders in the community".

Public safety was the top priority and Corrections remained committed to ongoing engagement with the community and schools, public officials and residents, he said.

In 2004, Corrections successfully applied for a decade-long extended supervision order (ESO) for McIntosh, to allow constant monitoring after his release.

An ESO was used for offenders who showed an ongoing risk of further sexual or violent offending.

When the order was granted, Corrections were going to house McIntosh in a rural town in Canterbury.

But the community railed against that plan and it had been decided he would instead be accommodated in a unit within the grounds of Christchurch Men's Prison.