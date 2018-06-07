Breakdowns and crashes are causing mayhem for Auckland motorway commuters tonight.

The northern lane of the Northern Motorway is slow after a vehicle broke down at the Spaghetti Junction, blocking the left lane after Sunset Rd.

A crash at Lincoln Rd is partly blocking the city-bound right lane.

The Southern Motorway is slow between City and Penrose Rd due to a truck breakdown after Ellerslie. It was partly blocking the left lane but is now cleared.

And a crash on the Southwestern Motorway on the Maioro St off ramp that was blocking the right lane is now clear. Traffic is heavy between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd, and again approaching the Southern link.



Earlier, a breakdown in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel caused delays for commuters.

A vehicle broke down on one lane on the southbound side of the tunnel on the Southwestern Motorway.

The breakdown has now been cleared.

People were always advised to expect delays after an earlier accident in Massey, on Triangle Rd near roundabout with Don Buck Rd.

Northern Motorway

Heavy between Onewa Road and Upper Harbour Highway for northbound traffic.

Heavy at Greville Rd between Esmonde Rd and the Bridge for citybound traffic.