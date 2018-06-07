Two cyclists have been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Nelson.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at the intersection of Rutherford St and Van Diemen St about 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the car was last seen headed toward Waimea Rd.

The two cyclists – a man and a woman in their 20s – were taken to hospital with what were understood to be moderate injuries.

Advertisement

"Police need the public's help as the description of the vehicle is limited to being a 'four-door car', and we would like to speak to the driver.

"If you witnessed this crash, or you were the driver who did not stop, please contact Constable Peter Buzzard on 021 192 0144.

"Police would like to thank other motorists and local people who stopped to help the cyclists."