An elderly woman has been struck by a car near the Mount Maunganui Library.

Emergency services are at the scene on Maunganui Rd where the pedestrian was hit.

Police were called to the area at 1.32pm and ambulance staff are in attendance.

A police communications spokeswoman said the elderly woman required medical attention and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A reporter at the scene said police were diverting traffic down Puriri St while inspecting the stretch of road where the woman was hit.