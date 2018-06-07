An elderly woman has been struck by a car near the Mount Maunganui Library.

Emergency services are at the scene on Maunganui Rd where the pedestrian was hit.

Police were called to the area at 1.32pm and ambulance staff are in attendance.

A police communications spokeswoman said the elderly woman required medical attention and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A reporter at the scene said police were diverting traffic down Puriri St while inspecting the stretch of road where the woman was hit.

More to come.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Seal wanders through Tauranga industrial area

7 Jun, 2018 8:00am
3 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Tauranga house prices jump 2.6 per cent in one year

7 Jun, 2018 6:15am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Letters: Speed signs a waste of time

7 Jun, 2018 4:44am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Tauranga City Council to buy Bella Vista homes

6 Jun, 2018 9:04pm
5 minutes to read