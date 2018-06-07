Police are appealing for public to identify a group of armed men who robbed a Havelock North petrol station of cigarettes this week.

Three or four offenders, two of whom were armed with weapons, smashed a glass display in the Mobil station to steal cigarettes about 11.20pm on Monday, June 4.

The attendant was unharmed but extremely shaken.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining asked friends and family of the robbers to contact police.

"They have taken hammers with the intent of inflicting harm or intimidating the Mobil worker. Their aim was achieved."

CCTV footage of the robbery. Image / Supplied

The men needed to be caught before they did it again, possibly seriously hurting someone, Vining said.

Police had previously appealed for sightings of a 1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon used in the robbery.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men is urged to contact Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.