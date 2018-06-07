Two women have been arrested for a spate of burglaries in Christchurch.

Police had been aware of a series of burglaries that occurred when properties in the area were rented through popular accommodation websites.

Yesterday, the suspects, aged 30 and 35, were located in Sumner.

The pair are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on a range of charges.

Christchurch Tactical Crime Detective Sergeant Colin Baillie says the properties were booked using stolen credit card details from overseas banks.

"We're pleased to have made two arrests but property owners still need to take extra care.

"Ensure bookings are legitimate by asking for photo identification and having renters pick up the keys from an agent or trusted person.

"Watch out for anyone who doesn't want to pick up keys in person but asks for them to be placed in a lockbox."

Baillie said just because the credit card transaction goes through, does not mean it's legitimate – transactions still go through with illegally obtained details.

"We believe others may be involved, so enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who's been a victim of burglary after using an online booking site is urged to contact their local Police station."