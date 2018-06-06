The massive clean-up of forestry debris that flooded a small town north of Gisborne has begun.

Heavy rain on Monday caused water to flood through homes in Tolaga Bay, made worse when the Mangaheia River burst its banks.

This morning, Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management staff will be airlifted into isolated properties to provide welfare checks and essential food supplies.

"We are still assessing the full extent of the damage but the preliminary costs are estimated to be around the $10 million mark," said Christine Boyce, Gisborne District Council communications manager.

"The clean-up will take several months."

The council is asking anyone who is affected by the floods to contact them if support was required.

Contractors have been working around the clock to clear silt and debris from roads and Glenroy, Anaura Bay, Kaiaua, Waiomoko, Panikau, Pakare Roads are now open.

Yesterday, contractors pushed through the major slip on Arakihi Road, inland of Tolaga Bay, to find another slip on West Ho Road.

Arakihi, West Ho, Kiore and Rangikohua roads remain closed.

Structural engineers are coming in from Whanganui to help progress bridge inspections.

Tairaiwhiti Civil Defence Emergency manager Louise Bennett acknowledged the road closures might be frustrating for residents, but it was a matter of safety first.

Police are monitoring closed roads to ensure people stayed off them. A large amount of debris, sludge and silt is still on these roads.

There is no longer a severe weather watch in place, and rivers in the area have stayed below the first alert levels.

The council said no new issues were reported in Tolaga Bay because of the rain.