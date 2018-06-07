Retailers have been left "freaked" by a spate of armed robberies in Hawke's Bay but most CBD businesses feel their community spirit is a safety feature.

Earlier this week, the Havelock North Mobil petrol station became the latest target in a string of robberies, making it the 42nd recorded robbery for the year so far.

Police yesterday released CCTV photos of a group of offenders, two of whom were armed, sought in relation to the Havelock North incident.

Shops and bottle stores in the suburbs of Napier and Hastings have also been targeted, and while Hastings City Business Association general manager Susan McDade said retailers, especially on the outskirts of Havelock North and outside the Hastings CBD were concerned.

"They are a little freaked."

McDade added some of the incidents in Hastings could have been avoided with better security, at least one of which, "was bound to happen".

"Our guys seem to be pretty good. We don't have many dairies that sell cigarettes right in town so cross-fingers.

"Hastings CBD is faring well, according to the police, due to the city assist and the upgraded CCTV. They know it is harder to get away without evidence here."

Havelock North Business Association members attended a security workshop on Wednesday.

"It's not in response to any particular event, just giving retailers the info to plan now in the quieter months for busy periods when often they are more likely to be targeted," HNBA president Jane Mackersey said.

"The HNBA is thankful no one was injured or worse in the Mobil station robbery. Being targeted twice so close together must be incredibly frustrating for them."

Havelock North business owner Dale Cooley attended the workshop but said most people in Havelock North felt very safe, because everybody kept an eye out for each other.

"I feel very safe, we have a really good network within the business community here in Havelock North, talking to each other and looking out for each other.

"Before I even opened today, I had spoken to more than half of Joll Rd. Everybody is feeling really safe."

Napier City Business Inc acting manager Steph Kennard said most of the robberies seemed to happen in suburbs but city-centre retailers were looking at how they could also boost safety.

"Our members are always encouraged to be vigilant and safety is right at the top of their priorities. We work closely with Police and our membership to be aware of any suspicious behaviour in the city."

In May last year, four men stormed Big Barrel liquor store on Porter Drive, telling store manager Gurmeet Hayer not to move, while holding a knife.

More than a year later Hayer is scared for her and her colleagues' safety.

"I've experienced it a few times and it is scary. You can't really do anything."

She believed the system was at fault, as many minors who committed these types of offences did not get punished because of their age.

"They're unstoppable. Even if they are minors they should be punished. Then they will think about the punishment before they do it."

She has been working at the store since early 2015 and believed the situation had progressivly gotten worse. They now always have two people working together to ensure their safety.