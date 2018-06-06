A large seal wandering the streets of Tauranga's industrial area has become the centre of attention today.

The seal has been seen meandering around Koromiko St in Judea, and starting to make its way into the buildings, a police communications spokeswoman said.

"He, or she, is believed to be 70kg-plus and the public are trying to encourage it away from the buildings.

"He's come out of a stream at the bottom of Koromiko St."

Workers in Tauranga's industrial area try to encourage a wayward seal to move on. Photo/Keith Whiteman

A police unit and animal control were called to the seal, which has blocked the road, about 7.20am.

"There are a lot of cars parked up."

A police officer at the scene said the seal's head was "bobbing up and down but is still on site".

Keith Whiteman took a photo of the seal, and workers trying to encourage it to move on, saying: "Not what you expect to find at work".

Henry McDougall was at work at Sabre Construction on Koromiko St when a co-worker told him a seal was outside the business.

"I was just typing at my computer when my workmate told me there was a seal outside," McDougall said.

"I didn't believe it at first... It is not a site you see when you are sitting at your desk at work."

A seal was spotted hanging around businesses in Judea. Photo/Graham Hayes

McDougall said he immediately got out his phone to video the seal's movement and shared it on social media. "I videoed it on Snapchat and sent it to my friends," he said.

He believed the seal may have been lost. "Hopefully it finds its way back to sea."

Haden Wasley at Tauranga Diesel Specialists said he had spotted the seal hanging around the back of the workshop near a pond yesterday.

This morning, he said the seal had been wandering out on the road around the businesses.

"He was just doing what seals do," he said. "He seemed like a pretty placid dude."

Workshop supervisor Graham Hayes said he had phoned the SPCA and the Department of Conservation.

Pacific Stone manager Jarod Davies said the seal had come up from a nearby river and into the entrance of the Koromiko St shop.

"It rubbed its face all over the windows," he said. "He wasn't biting or anything."

Davies said he had contacted Tauranga City Council and some of the staff had used brooms to gently coax the seal back towards the water.

"It was heading towards the motorway which is not ideal," he said.