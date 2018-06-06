Kelvin Konoplyasova, Maddy Mossman and Jazmyn Meiklejohn wear garments created by entrants as part of the Resene NZ Fashion Tech Colour of Fashion Comp.

The competition sees 15 fashion undergraduates, chosen by judges, show off their work at the New Zealand Fashion Week.

NZ Fashion Tech undergrads in their final year of study in Auckland and Wellington get the chance to be part of a professional fashion shoot, direct their own portfolio photos behind the camera, appear in media coverage and feature in an online gallery hosted by Resene.

The winner of Resene NZ Fashion Tech Colour of Fashion 2018 will be announced at Fashion Week from August 27 to September 2.