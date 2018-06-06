A Blenheim schoolgirl who was missing overnight in freezing conditions has been found safe and well at a friend's house, police have confirmed.

Faith Vincent, 13, ran away from Marlborough Girls' College yesterday morning.

Her mother Jess Vincent has been frantically trying to find her.

She posted on Facebook pleading for sightings and help to get her home. The post was shared more than 1200 times.

An update just before midnight said: "Still no sign of her!"

"Hey people, if you have seen my daughter Faith Vincent at any stage today can you please get in touch with me, we are very worried. Last seen on Maxwell Rd around 3.20pm but might be anywhere," the distraught mother said.

She reported her daughter missing to police last night.

Just after 3pm today, a friend of Jess Vincent said the search was over.

"She's been found, thanks guys," she said on the Facebook page.

Police too have confirmed that Faith Vincent was found this afternoon at a friend's house and is safe and well.