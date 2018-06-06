A vehicle fire at a car dealership may have started because the wrong gas was used to fill up the tank.

Firefighters were called to GWD Motors, in Queenstown, around lunchtime after reports that a car was on fire.

Video footage shows the front of the vehicle completely engulfed.

Fire and Emergency NZ senior station officer Mike Ide, of Frankton, said: "The engine compartment and the front of the car were fully involved in flames.

"They just started it up and basically, it ignited.''

Ide said the car had been at the garage for repairs.

One fire crew from the Frankton station went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.

