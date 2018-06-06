An associate of Australian gang the Comanchero has been found hiding out in the Far North after avoiding police for three months over $6 million of methamphetamine found at Auckland Airport.

Police said a significant National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) operation in the Far North this morning has led to the arrest of a senior associate of the Comancheros gang.

The arrest is in relation to Operation Gegenees, which saw 13.5 kilograms of methamphetamine seized at Auckland International Airport in March, which was brought into New Zealand concealed within heavy steel machinery.

Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of at least $6 million.

''Our Special Tactics Group, NOCG, and local Northland staff assisted in the arrest early this morning of a 37-year-old male in Ngataki, who allegedly had been actively avoiding police since March,'' Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid said.

The man, along with four other people who have been previously arrested, are now jointly charged with Importation of the Class A drug methamphetamine. He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

Schmid said importing methamphetamine is an extremely serious crime for which the penalty can be life imprisonment.

"Today's arrest sends a strong message to all organised crime gangs operating in New Zealand – you will be held accountable. Organised crime gangs are bringing methamphetamine into the country with absolutely no regard for the significant harm it causes in our communities,'' he said.

''We continue to work with our partners to stop this from happening and once again acknowledge Customs for the role they played in this seizure."

Anyone with information relating to illegal gang activity is urged to contact police.

People can do this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by contacting their nearest police station.