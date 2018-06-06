Police are investigating what is understood to be a fatal house fire in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police confirmed officers were called to the scene, on Caulfield Ave in Halswell, at 12.30pm.

It is understood at least one person has died in the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: "Police are attending a suspicious fire. An investigation is under way.''

Police would not confirm there had been a fatality, but said more details would be released soon.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency said the house fire was well involved when crews arrived about 12.40pm.

The blaze has since been put out and police are now handling the situation.

More to come.