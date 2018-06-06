A car and train have collided at a level crossing south of Hamilton.

A KiwiRail spokeswoman said the car collided with a shunting service travelling from Hamilton to Hautapu at a level crossing on Bruntwood Rd this morning.

"Any collision is upsetting for our staff, so in line with our standard practice, the train driver and rail operator have been relieved of their duties and will be supported by KiwiRail.

"Services have not been disrupted as a result of the incident as it occurred on a rail siding, not the main network."

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash in Tamahere about 11.30am.

There were no injuries, she said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on site to talk to police, she said.