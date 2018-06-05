The family of a Blenheim schoolgirl, missing overnight in freezing conditions, are desperate for her to come home.

Faith Vincent, 13, ran away from Marlborough Girls' College yesterday morning.

Her mother Jess Vincent is frantically trying to find her.

She has posted on Facebook pleading for sightings and help to get her home. The post has now been shared more than 800 times.

Advertisement

Blenheim schoolgirl Faith Vincent, 13, has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

An update just before midnight said: "Still no sign of her!"



"Hey people, if you have seen my daughter Faith Vincent at any stage today can you please get in touch with me, we are very worried. Last seen on Maxwell Rd around 3.20pm but might be anywhere," the distraught mother said.

She reported her daughter missing to police last night.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Blenheim police on (03) 578 5279 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.