Heavy rain forecast for tonight could cause more problems for already-sodden Tolaga Bay.

A severe weather watch has been issued for an active cold front this evening, bringing heavy rain and significant snow to the southern Gisborne area above about 500m.

Heavy rain was expected south of Te Puia Springs, especially the eastern hills, from 9pm until 3am tomorrow.

A major slip on the Arakihi Rd, off Tauwhareparae Rd at Tolaga Bay, was expected to be cleared today so emergency services could get to residents beyond the slip.

Advertisement

Tairawhiti roads journey manager Helen Harris said Arakihi, West Ho and Kiore Rds remained closed.

"We have slips - one of them major - scours, a collapsed retaining wall and culverts jammed with debris on sealed and unsealed sections of the road."

Engineers were inspecting bridges in the area, she said.

Police area commander Sam Aberahama urged the public to respect "Road Closed" signs around the district.

"The roads are closed for public safety and to allow roading contractors to do their job safely without having to watch out for the public. To do so would take resources from where they are needed.

"We ask everyone to respect that these contractors are very busy. We remind the public that if there is an accident on a closed road, they are not covered by insurance."

Anaura Bay, Kaiaua, Waihau Bay, Pa, Waiomoko, Panikau and Andrews roads are now open. Arakihi, West Ho, Kiore, Paroa, Glenroy, Tauwhareparae, Takapau and Mangatokerau roads remain closed.

The three Tolaga Bay families forced out of their homes by flooding over the weekend were staying with family and friends.