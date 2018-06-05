Footage of a scooter rider losing control of the vehicle and ploughing into a garden hedge in Hamilton has surfaced online.

The CCTV footage shows the rider turning a corner and losing control of the scooter. Once she realises she is about to hit the garden hedge, she can be heard screaming.

The footage, shot in Hamiton, was captured on June 1 by a security camera.

It is not known why the scooter crashed into the hedge but the speed at which it turned the corner could be to blame.

The woman can be heard screaming as she realises she's going to crash. Photo / Newsflare

"It's hard to say what might have gone through this woman's mind in the moments leading up to this," the owner of the CCTV footage said.

The woman was reportedly in her 40s and driving an unlicensed and "unroadworthy" scooter.

"After checking she wasn't seriously injured or dead, I proceeded to inform her of my displeasure," the property owner said. "She did apologise and returned with her now non-functional vehicle to her abode."