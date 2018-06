A Northland woman has serious burns to 20 per cent of her body after a cooking oil fire.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a pot was put on the wrong burner and caught fire about 7am yesterday.

The woman was burned when she tried to put out the fire.

She was flown from Maungaturoto to the Middlemore Burns Unit in a serious condition.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman said today the woman was now in a stable condition.