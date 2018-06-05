Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford "almost" had their baby yesterday.

Gayford posted a tweet that his mum had set a new record in returning missed calls when the couple "almost" had their baby.

Protip: Get your mum to set new records in returning missed calls from you by almost having a baby.

Better living everybody. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 5, 2018

The due date is just around the corner and anticipation is high but this time signalled a false alarm.

The baby is due on Sunday June 17.

Advertisement

Ardern has said she will give birth at Auckland Hospital when her time comes and the first glimpse of the baby will be as she leaves to return home.

The Prime Minister's office have released Ardern's plans for the public interest in her baby, saying the birth will be announced by Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford before a formal statement from her office.

Winston Peters will become acting Prime Minister the moment Ardern arrives at hospital.