The South Island is continuing to bear the brunt of the cold snap bound for the North Island tomorrow as snow is reportedly already falling down to 150m in the student city.

The cold front making its way north had brought snow to Dunedin with sleet and hail expected at sea level, WeatherWatch said.

However, residents were reporting snow in the suburb of Brockville and even down to sea level in some spots.

Just drove home to Peninsula after pub quiz. Can confirm it’s snowing at sea level & Portobello Rd at is covered in #snow #Dunedin https://t.co/KXX2A9zT7D — Paul Le Comte (@PaulPhotographe) June 5, 2018

Paul le Comte said he was driving home to the peninsula when he spotted snow down to sea level on Portobello Road.

Gore was reportedly also seeing snow settle as well.

WeatherWatch forecaster Philip Duncan said the station was receiving reports of snow from Dunedin's hilltop suburbs and further inland through into Southland.

"The main bulk of precipitation looks to be tonight then heading into Canterbury overnight where the snow level does lift a bit in that region, snow flurries are likely down to 150 to 200m around Canterbury."

After the long weekend's wild weather, the strong southerly breeze had kicked off in the South Island and is expected to spread to the North Island tomorrow.

By Wednesday night and across Thursday expect colder than usual weather in most regions.

Frosty weather moves in towards the end of the week as high pressure builds and locks in the colder air.

Dunedin snowfall. Photo / Mike Mackenzie

However, warmer northerlies from the sub-tropics look set to return to New Zealand next week.

The pattern of cold blasts followed by warmer sub-tropical northerlies indicated New Zealand was unlikely to be colder than average this June if the northerly flows continue in the mix, WeatherWatch reported.

Canterbury will be one of the coldest regions in New Zealand tomorrow.