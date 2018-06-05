The National Party's "tough on crime" campaign has become "oops, sorry - not that tough on crime".

It comes after a new social media Facebook video attacking the Government over proposed crime and justice reform led to supporters suggesting execution and maiming as punishments.

The comments included a Tauranga man suggesting "cut their hands off for stealing, heads (off) for murder" and a Waikato woman who said "bullets are cheaper for violent offenders​".

The comments have been deleted by National since being flagged by the Herald.

A spokeswoman said: "The National Party's Facebook page states people are welcome to express their personal views, positive or negative.

"However, comments may be removed or users blocked for comments which may be considered offensive to other visitors."

Last election, National issued a social media guide telling candidates to "delete comments if they are grossly offensive, spam, or threaten others".

The Tauranga commenter - a small business operator - said he was "pretty disappointed with the justice system" after a brutal attack on a friend led to sentences short of what he believed the attackers deserved.

He said that was a view shared among his social circle and "it may or may not be correct but it's my perception".

The man, who voted National, said he used a news app on his mobile phone to keep abreast of crime and justice issues.

The Waikato woman, a professional worker and NZ First voter, said there was no rehabilitating repeat offenders and the justice system was "a complete joke".

While she believed some in jail on "minor offences" could serve community sentences, violent criminals and sex offenders needed to stay behind bars.

However, she wanted to see child sex offenders released into the wild during deer hunting season with antlers on their brow.

Little would not be interviewed yesterday about plans for law changes but earlier this year told the mother of a murdered teenager - through the Herald - prison was still the place for violent offenders.

"The safety of the community is paramount. That's why there are going to be people in prison still," he said.