Havelock North Mobil petrol station is the latest target in a string of robberies in Hawke's Bay this year and it is not the first time the store has been robbed.

The incident was thought to be robbery number 42 of either individuals or commercial properties this year in Hawke's Bay.

Detective sergeant Craig Vining said between 8pm and 11pm on Monday, a 1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon was stolen from Victoria St in Hastings.

Around 11.20pm, a group of three or four male offenders made their way to the Havelock North Mobil station and parked on the forecourt. Two were armed with weapons.

Advertisement

Vining said the males had their faces covered, and were described as Maori, aged in their late teens or early 20s.

The group smashed a glass display on the counter during the robbery, and made off with cigarettes.

The attendant was unharmed, but left extremely shaken. He managed to secure himself in a staffroom, and contact Police.

The stolen car was later found on Miller Rd, off St Georges Rd.

Vining said this is the second stolen car used in an aggravated robbery in the last four days in Hawke's Bay.

"We want to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles, and to take note of any suspicious people in their streets who may be looking to target vehicles to use for their offending.

"For a few packets of cigarettes, these criminals are putting the safety of others at extreme risk, and they themselves face years in prison.

"If you know who they are, turn them in before they reoffend because we will identify and charge them," Detective Sergeant Vining said.

On April 23, the Mobil was the scene of another aggravated robbery. Three offenders were arrested and a Subaru station wagon was stolen.

Last week, Police Minister Stuart Nash said the rash of hold-ups reflected problems with society, particularly among youths.

He said the Government would place 1800 new police officers around the country in the next three years, which would help the government and community groups identify why young people were committing crime.

"All the way along the system at every step, we've got to put processes in place which allow us to engage in a positive way and fill their heads with information from an early age, compared to where they're ending up at the moment, which is not a good place," he said.

"It's a life that won't end well and it's up to us to communicate these other options for kids with hope and aspiration.

"We don't want them to be written off as failures, not engaging in the school system and then being picked up by the Hawke's Bay Regional Corrections facility."

Anyone who may have seen the stolen car last night is being urged to contact Police, along with anyone who may have information about the robbery.

Information can be given to Hastings Police on 06 831 0700, or alternatively anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.