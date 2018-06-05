When Allan Kirk came home from a long weekend away to find his front door wide open, he knew instantly what had happened.

The Pohutukawa Dr resident has now been burgled five times since January last year.

It has been nearly a year since the last burglary and Kirk thought he had finally managed to escape the attention of thieves.

But after returning on Monday night after spending the weekend in Matamata with his sister, he found his front door had been jimmied open and his Samsung 55 inch television had been stolen.

Kirk featured in the Rotorua Daily Post in June last year after being burgled four times since January.

During the last of his burglaries last year, the thieves stole his security cameras and alarms from his wall.

The television that was stolen at the weekend was one that had only been replaced last year by his insurance company.

The 70-year-old said he wasn't sure whether he would claim insurance again this time.

"My excess is $400 now and I just don't have that sort of money."

Kirk said while he wanted to move, he couldn't afford to buy elsewhere.

Kirk's neighbour heard her dogs barking on Sunday night and went outside to check and saw two young people outside his house but they were on the street and she didn't think anything of it, he said.

Rotorua police crime prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan said there had been an increase in car crime in the Eastern suburbs, including stolen cars and thefts from cars.

He urged residents to call police as soon as they saw suspicious behaviour.