The Desert Rd can expect another dusting of snow tomorrow.

MetService said snow showers were expected on the Central North Island highway on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Between 2pm and 9pm 4-6cm of snow could settle on the road above 900m, with lesser amounts down to 600m.

Snow may also affect parts of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo.

The warnings come as a chilling blast carrying snow and hail makes its up way the country over the next 36 hours.

After the long weekend's wild weather, the strong southerly breeze has kicked off in the South Island and is expected to spread to the North Island tomorrow.