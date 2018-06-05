Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give birth at Auckland Hospital when her time comes and the first glimpse of the baby will be as she leaves to return home.

The Prime Minister's office have released Ardern's plans for the public interest in her baby, saying the birth will be announced by Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford prior to a formal statement from her office.

She is due to deliver at Auckland Hospital, but intends to travel right up until her due date of June 17. It says contingency plans are in place if she is not in Auckland at the time.

Winston Peters will take over as Acting Prime Minister from the moment Ardern arrives at hospital.

It says Ardern and Gayford are happy to "share with the public some moments with their new baby" but ask for privacy in the six weeks Ardern has taken after the birth.

Media will be able to take photos and Ardern will make some comments when she leaves hospital following the birth with the baby and Gayford.

One on one interviews with major news outlets will happen toward the end of her six weeks.