Three school students and their teachers spent an unscheduled night in a cave near Nelson after one got injured yesterday.

Police were called last night when the cavers failed to return from a trip in the Pearse Valley Rd area of Motueka Valley.

The group of three students from a local school and two teachers were found inside the caves this morning.

One man suffered moderate injuries and a helicopter flew him to hospital. The other four were walking out with the aid of specialists from Nelson Cave Search and Rescue.

A police spokesperson said the group was prepared and all were competent cavers. Staying with their injured man was the right decsion.

Rescue teams entered the caves overnight and reached the group at an underground camp known as Salvation Hall in Nettlebed Cave.

The rescuers had to walk for about two hours to reach the cave entrance and another 2.4km through the caves before they reached the group.