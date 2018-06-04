A firefighter was injured battling a house fire near Hawke's Bay Regional Prison this morning.

Smoke was still billowing from the single-storey home opposite the prison, as several inmates looked on from housing units.

Fire communications shift manager David Meikle said the alarm was raised shortly before 10.30am and the house was "well alight".

Fire engines and tankers from Napier and Hastings were sent to the blaze, he said.

Meikle said an occupant of the house and a firefighter suffered minor injuries but he did not have further details. The firefighter was taken to hospital.

Police cars cordoned off part of Mangaroa Rd this morning as fire services worked to hose down the charred remains.

Smoke blanketed and road and drifted to the prison, where inmates watched the fire.

At one point a man pulled up in a ute and said: "that's my house" before he was escorted onto the property by police.

As of midday fire services were at the house and a fire investigator was on the way, Meikle said.

"The house was well alight when the Fire Service turned up. The Fire Service is still on the scene," the spokesman said.