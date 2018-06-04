A play area will be built on the front lawn of Parliament, but without the usual bright play equipment often associated with playgrounds.

Instead, images released by Speaker Trevor Mallard show a natural-looking area designed to blend in with the surroundings of Parliament's smaller front lawn.

Mallard said it was hoped the play area, which consists of a slide, a pole maze and balance beams, would encourage families to visit Parliament, and to make the experience more welcoming, enjoyable and accessible.

"The play space will also help to meet the rapidly growing need for play spaces in Wellington as inner city apartment living becomes more common for young families," he said.

Advertisement

The use of natural materials would help the play area blend in and would reflect the history of the land and the significance of its location.

Construction is due to begin in spring.

In another move to make Parliament more accessible, Copperfield's cafe in the Beehive may also open to the public on non-sitting days.