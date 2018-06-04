Motorists are being warned to take care on the Napier-Taupo Rd today as snow is in the forecast.

A cold snap is set to descend on Hawke's Bay as a front moves over the country, bringing chilly temperatures, frosts and snow.

Metservice meteorologist Lisa Murray said snow showers were expected between 3pm and 9pm on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo.

"On the road, especially the top of the road, they're expecting up to 5cm of snow to settle with lesser amounts down to about 600m."

Motorists were advised to avoid travelling during that time and to be prepared if they had to use the route, she said.

"If they do have to travel, bring snow chains, food, water, a fully charged phone and warm clothing and blankets."

Temperatures were forecast to drop to 3C overnight and down to 2C this week. Morning frosts are expected.

After months of rainfall exceeding expectations, a drier May left some areas in Hawke's Bay short.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council found the region received 89 per cent of the expected rainfall for the month.

There were 32 lightening strikes for the month of May. Photo/Supplied.

Waikaremoana was the only area that got more than expected, with 128 per cent.

Northern Hawke's Bay received 88 per cent, Tangoio 76 per cent, Kawekas 92 per cent, Ruahines 85 per cent, Heretaunga Plains 96 per cent, Ruataniwha Plains 80 per cent and Southern Hawke's Bay 70 per cent.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said autumn had been a good season for farmers until the wet weather blast at the weekend.

"The grass had been growing well, although in the last two weeks of May the grass growth had slowed down with cooler temperatures.

"We're still ahead of normal conditions in terms of grass growth and grass on hand."

He said dumps of rain weren't necessarily bad for farmers in the region but they needed to be separated by fine breaks to dry the land.

"It's good now but it wouldn't take a lot of rain to tip us over into being quite wet.

"Through the early winter it's always that fine line between quite good and quite wet.

Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers Association president Lesley Wilson said everything was "good as gold" for fruitgrowers in the region as their trees were now dormant after a busy picking season, which ended mid May.

"It was a season that was challenging with temperatures and rainfall but we got through it and the quality is pretty good overseas.

"We've basically started setting up the orchards for a new season next year."