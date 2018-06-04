The rising Ngongotahā Stream has forced the closure of Rotorua's Agrodome tourist attraction today.

Although the heavy rain is expected to ease in Rotorua this morning, the Ngongotahā Stream is near the top of the banks in some places.

Ngongotahā Stream behind Brookdale Dr this morning. Photo/Ben Fraser

Ngongotahā locals were keeping a close eye on the stream after flooding on April 29.

The Agrodome has closed this morning as a precaution. Photo / Ben Fraser

Agrodome customer experience manager James Mattinson said the stream had not yet breached near the tourist attraction but they had decided to close the doors as a precaution.

Advertisement

The Rotorua Lakes Council said in a Facebook post there has been "surface flooding and minor damage" in some places and staff were monitoring flood-prone sites and stream gauges in Ngongotaha.

Ngongotaha Stream behind Brookdale Dr. Posted by Rotorua Daily Post on Monday, 4 June 2018



There was also surface flooding in Sunset and Oturoa Rds.

Ngongotahā resident Dana Young-Gun, whose property was flooded on April 29, said it was frightening whenever there was heavy rain.

Brookdale Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser

"We just hope for the best. The last time the water had stopped then it started coming up through the culverts. There wasn't rain. But we've done all we can do. Last time it was up to my waist in the shed. That's my husband's workplace. This time we've lifted everything up that we can."

She said her children went to school this morning, frightened when they saw the stream rising.

"People are just really nervous."

Another local Ron Brake said: "It's done it before it will do it again".

"The biggest thing is cleaning the river out."

Last time the basement of his two-storey home flooded.



"There's always worry, some poor folks are out of their houses already."

Resident Iraia Mita lives opposite where the banks breached in April. At the time the waters rose to the front door but didn't make it inside.

"The waters [in April] did wipe out the contents of the garage.

"We've only just cleaned the shed up."

Contractors have started sandbagging the bank of the Ngongotaha Stream on Western Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser

Mita said he was telling his work he might not be in if the waters rose further.

e He did not think the stream would breach but said it was better to be safe and prepared.

"No one was prepared last time it came up so quickly."

Local Don Newport said: "It doesn't matter what we do. If it's the same as last time nothing will stop it.

"There's got to be something done because we are getting more rains and heavier rains than we have been in the past."

MetService communications meteorologist Lisa Murray today said 47mm of rain fell in Rotorua over the past 24 hours. The heaviest period was between 7am and 8am when 9mm fell.

Fort West, the park on Western Rd in Ngongotahā shows the Ngongotahā Stream is rising.

She said active bands of rain were moving over the city but would ease by this evening.

MetService said a heavy rain watch was still in place for Bay of Plenty east of Te Puke through to this afternoon. Rainfall could approach warning levels.

Meanwhile, a farmer on State Highway 5 near Rotorua has told the Rotorua Daily Post a farm rain gauge said 125ml of rain fell in the area overnight.