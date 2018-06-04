The five cavers missing after a trip in Motueka have been found.

Searchers went into the caving system overnight and found the five this morning.

One person, the supervisor, reportedly has moderate injuries and will be given medical attention in the cave before being taken out.

Police were notified they had failed to return from a caving trip in the Pearse Valley Rd area of Motueka Valley at 9.41pm yesterday.

The cavers are experienced.

Police said the cavers were in a complicated caving system and communication was limited.