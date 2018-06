A man is believed to have been shot at a Palmerston North petrol station yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Gull service station in Roslyn about 9.30pm and the man with moderate injuries was taken to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department.

An ambulance spokesperson told 1 News the man was being treated with possible gun shot wounds.

Police said the man suffered an injury to his arm but could not confirm it was a gunshot wound.