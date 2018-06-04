A person is dead after a house fire in the Western Bay of Plenty town of Omokoroa overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Paul Radden said a body was found in the house in Bramley Drive early this morning.

Radden said the house was well alight when brigades arrived shortly after 4.30am.

Firefighters from Tauranga, Greerton and Katikati battled the blaze.

Advertisement

"I can confirm, sadly, there has been a fatality in the house fire. This is very tragic."

No other details were available at this stage.

Four fire engines continue to fight the fire.