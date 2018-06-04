A pedestrian has been hit by a car outside the Civic Theatre in Auckland just after 6pm tonight.

A witness told the Herald she heard a loud bang and then turned to see a man in his mid-20s lying in the middle of Wellesley and Queen Sts.

People immediately rushed over to help him.

A woman driving a white Suzuki Swift had hit him and had pulled over about 50m away from where the man lay, she said.

Advertisement

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the scene at 6.05pm after a car had hit a pedestrian. St John attended and the person received moderate injuries.