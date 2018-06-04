The North Island's wild weather is to ease over the next few days, but snow and strong gales are expected to shake up the South Island.

It follows a sodden long weekend for much of the country, as torrential rain sparked flash floods on the East Cape, forcing the evacuation and rescue of families.

Most of Auckland's rain fell on Sunday morning and more was expected overnight on Monday when a second heavy warning was in place for between 60 and 100mm of rain until 8am on Tuesday. The brunt of the rain was expected to hit around 2am.

Meanwhile other parts of the North Island including Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne were also under watch for heavy rain.

Auckland recorded between 40 and 100mm of rain with places in the north and east receiving the highest totals between Saturday and Monday. Tauranga had 103mm of rainfall and Waikato 37.4mm during the same period.

The weather starts improving for Auckland from Tuesday afternoon when most of the bad weather scheduled for the rest of the week is expected to flip and hit the South Island, said MetService shift meteorologist Claire Flynn.

Nine-year-old Kya Smith came prepared for the weather at the Parua Bay Arts Craft and Food Fair. Photo / John Stone

"From around midday we've got another weather feature coming through and that's going to bring widespread showers, possibly heavy on Wednesday."

Flynn said with this weather cycle the severe weather was going to be down south where snow and strong winds were forecast.

The MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for the 12 hours from 9pm on Tuesday for large parts of Otago and Southland and expected significant accumulations above 400m in some areas.

The warning is in place for Fiordland, inland Southland and Clutha, inland Dunedin, Central Otago and Southern Lakes and a strong wind watch is in place for Coastal Clutha and Dunedin from 7pm Tuesday until 8pm Wednesday.

Hoarfrost in Lauder, Central Otago, at the start of the weekend. Photo / Wills Dobson, Niwa

Auckland, Tauranga and parts of Coromandel were flooded on Sunday, making driving conditions slow for holidaymakers heading back to the main cities today.

Some motorists faced traffic delays during the afternoon as they headed back to Auckland.

Motorists were last night told to avoid Miranda Rd on the Kaiaua Coast after vehicles got stuck in flooding. A detour was in place.

As of last night two people had died during the long weekend, which officially started at 4pm on Friday and ended at 6am on Tuesday. Last year when four people died on the roads during Queen's Birthday weekend.