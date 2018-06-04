Stormwater still surrounds a new Papamoa housing development after heavy rain on Sunday, and two roads in the suburb remained closed last night.

The road was flooded at a new housing development on Stevenson Drive and the water crept up towards about 20 newly built homes and others still under construction.

The extent of the water damage is unknown as access to many of the houses is cut off by the floodwater.

The floodwater also flowed into nearby Taioma Close and Bill Miller Drive, and residents said the rising water lapped at driveways and fencelines.

As the water started to recede, these streets were left awash with mud.

A resident said there were about six pumps being used to drain the floodwater away on Stevenson Drive.

A man and woman were eagerly awaiting their Sunday night pizza delivery when the delivery driver told them the bad news - he could not get to their home because of flooding.

The man, who recently moved to the area, said he was "shocked" to see several portaloos floating past in the floodwater.

"It was like a small river was flowing down Stevenson Drive. I'm six foot three and the water was up to my waist at one point," he said.

"Because there is only one way in and out, I was really concerned that if it kept pouring as heavily as had been, we would be cut off from leaving," the man said.

Another Taioma Close resident said he and his children were watching videos yesterday when water began flowing down his street, up driveways and lapping at fences.

He said when he realised where all the water was coming from and went for a look he could not believe his eyes.

"I thought to myself 'Oh my God it's bad'. I have never seen so much flooding in this area."

He said his neighbour's car got stranded in the rising water in Stevenson Dr and would have to be written off.

The man said the developer of his subdivision checked to see if everyone was okay.

Part of Grenada St, from Sunrise Ave to Sandhurst Dr, was closed yesterday afternoon.

Tauranga City Council duty crisis management co-ordinator David Jensen said no evacuations were required and most flooding was on roads.

"Flooding has eased in the Papamoa area, but the extreme inflows of water from the storm caused two wastewater overflows, including one at Opal Drive pumping station."

The council had received no reports of damage to housing in the new developments in Papamoa East, he said.

Jensen said council staff and contractors were clearing streets of water so they could be reopened.