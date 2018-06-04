Most of the country has been soaked over Queen's Birthday weekend but forecasters say more bad weather is yet to come.

An earlier heavy rain watch for Auckland has been upgraded by the MetService to a weather warning, in place from now until 8am tomorrow.

Other parts of the North Island including Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne are under watch for heavy rain.

UPDATED WATCHES AND WARNINGS: The Heavy Rain Watch for AUCKLAND has been upgraded to a WARNING. Also, the remainder of the GISBORNE region has been added to the Heavy Rain Watch. Full details: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^CF pic.twitter.com/9wYwETOG44 — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2018

It follows a sodden long weekend for much of the country, with torrential rain sparking flash floods on the East Cape and forcing the evacuation and rescue of families.

Auckland received an average of 60mm of rain fall in the past 60 hours, while Tauranga had 103mm of rain and Waikato 37.4mm.

Katikati recorded the biggest rainfall with 163mm of train falling in the past 60 hours.

Most of Auckland's rain fell on Sunday morning. Areas recorded between 40 and 100mm of rainfall with places in the north and east receiving the highest totals. The latest warning in place for Auckland is expecting between 60mm and 100mm overnight.

The weather starts improving for Auckland from Tuesday afternoon with most of the bad weather scheduled to the rest of the week expected to flip and hit the South Island, MetService shift meteorologist Claire Flynn.

"From around midday we've got another weather feature coming through and that's going to bring widespread showers, possibly heavy on Wednesday."

Flynn said with this weather cycle the severe weather was going to be down south where snow and strong winds were forecast.

Senior constable Greg Andrew directs traffic around surface flooding on State Highway 2 at Tangoio north of Napier after heavy overnight rain. Photo / Duncan Brown

The MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for the 12 hours from 9pm tomorrow for large parts of Otago and Southland and expects significant accumulations above 400m in some areas.

The warning is in place for Fiordland, inland Southland and Clutha, inland Dunedin, Central Otago and Southern Lakes and there is a strong wind watch in place for Coastal Clutha and Dunedin from 7pm tomorrow until 8pm Wednesday.



Auckland, Tauranga and parts of the Coromandel experienced flooding on Sunday, making driving conditions slow for holidaymakers heading back to the main cities today.

Aucklanders have been warned to expect traffic delays this afternoon and through to this evening.

Motorists are also being warned to drive safely with slips, surface flooding and road closures affecting parts the roading network.

Here's the latest Severe Weather Outlook chart. While there are still Watches & Warnings out for the current heavy rain event over the North Island (& Kaikoura), the Outlook indicates what's coming in a few days time. More severe weather info: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^CF pic.twitter.com/c0ydw3sxaD — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2018