A man suffered serious injuries after being trapped when his vehicle smashed into a power pole along Paierau Rd, near Masterton at about 3pm today.

Fire crews worked in the rain to cut the man free from his vehicle.

Ambulance and police are also at the scene.

The road was closed from Loopline Rd down to Kibblewhite Rd.

More to come.

- Wairarapa-Times Age