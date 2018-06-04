Some Papamoa roads remain closed following yesterday's deluge, which also saw two houses flooded in the coastal suburb.

Tauranga City Council duty crisis management co-ordinator David Jensen said the council received 49 service requests, mostly for flooded roads.

Jensen said the majority of requests came between 5pm and 9pm, and were attended to by council staff and contractors.

The council got four requests for sandbags, with two people reporting water coming into their houses, both in Papamoa. There were no evacuations.

The flooded streets were:

- Charles St

- Victory St

- Seventeenth Ave

- Caldera Close

- Westridge Drive

- Oropi Rd by the rugby club

- Cliff Rd

- Taylor Rd

- Sylvania Drive

- Carysfort St

- Huia St

- Seaview Rd

- Percy Rd

- The Boulevard

- Stevenson Place

- Burmuda Drive

- Pacific Cove

- Grenada St

- Taiama St

- Dalton Drive

- Marion Cres

- Farm St

- Leander St

- Beach Rd

- Longview Rd

- Fairview Rd

- Lakes Boulevard

- Marjorie Lane

- Blake Boulevard



Road closures affected:

- Grenada St

- Dickson Rd

- Intersection of Domain Rd and Parton Rd

- Papamoa Beach Rd by 868

- Parton Rd to Westhill Lane

- Stevenson Drive



Jensen said flooding has since eased in the Papamoa area today but Grenada St from Sunrise Ave to Sandhurst Drive, and Stevenson St would remain closed.

Today, council staff and contractors will focus on clearing these streets from water so they can be reopened, he said.



The council has received no reports of damage to housing in the new developments in Papamoa East, and no reports of damage in parks across the city.



There were two wastewater overflows in the city yesterday caused by extreme inflows of water, one at the Chapel St treatment plant and one at the Opal Drive pumping station in Papamoa.

Jensen said these overflows may have affected the harbour, Waikareao Estuary and Wairakei Stream.

"Warning signage is being put in place – please follow the signs and avoid contact with flood waters."



Powerco reported power outages for 4059 properties in the Matua area at 5.08pm Sunday, with supply restored to the majority about 6.20pm. Field crews are attending individual weather-related faults in Matua and Otumoetai.

Powerco asks that anyone who has a power cut and has not contacted their electricity retailer to do so, so the retailer can contact Powerco.