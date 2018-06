Police are seeking urgent sightings of a vehicle last seen in Glen Eden after it was stolen with a four-year-old child inside.

The vehicle was parked at the crematorium at the Waikumete Cemetery on Great North Rd, where it was stolen some time before 11am today.

Police said the child was later found safe and well "thanks to help from a member of the public".

The vehicle has also been located.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the person who took the car.