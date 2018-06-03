A woman who died following a two-car crash in Palmerston North yesterday morning has been named as 28-year-old Nicola Anne Murphy.

Murphy, who lived locally, died in hospital after the crash about 9.15am on Turitea Rd, Fitzherbert.

The sole occupants of each vehicle were transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

This was the second fatal crash near Palmerston North within a week.

Last Monday, Ihaia Maxwell, 15, and Meadow James, 12, died when the car they were travelling hit a power pole. The car had been fleeing police.

Murphy's death was the second for the Queen's Birthday weekend road toll, following the death of 71-year-old Te Maramatangi Marion Anderson from Turangi on Friday.

Anderson died when a car left the road and collided with a pole on State Highway 47, near Turangi, about 5.40pm.

Three people were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash.

Anderson died at the scene.

The Taupo-based Greenlea Rescue Helicopter transported two other people to hospital, including a 22-year-old man who had suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.