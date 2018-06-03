A family airlifted to safety at Tolaga Bay this morning are extremely grateful to be alive after a traumatic ordeal in which they "lost everything" to flooding.

Two adults and their 4-year-old grandchild were airlifted by helicopter to safety after their house was flooded and their woolshed washed away.

The had spent four hours on the roof of their home before being rescued by the ECT Rescue Helicopter shortly before 9am.

They had been on the roof since 4.30am, in what the 4-year-old granddaughter said was "a cool adventure".

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller John Clarke said the three people were now safe with whanau in Tolaga Bay.

State Highway 2 at Mangatuna Road north of Tolaga Bay has been closed and at Whangara. Photo / Tairawhiti Civil Defence

"They have been on the roof for four hours and were very wet and cold. The young girl has been checked by paramedics and was all clear.

"The family is enjoying having a shower and relaxing after what would have been a traumatic time," he said.

Clarke said he understood from the woman that floodwaters had swept away their woolshed, her partner's work truck, her car, a digger, tractors and trailers.

A couple thought the nearby river was receding before a great rumbling noise preceded a "heap of slash and a torrent of water" smashing into their house.

The man said the slash smashed the windows and water poured into the house. The water was waist height.

"I think it was a flash flood, possibly caused by a log jam up the Mangatokerau Gorge where the river narrows."

They went out the back door on the opposite side of the flow and on to the deck. They pushed their way out through a plastic roof and on to the roof of the house to await rescue.

The water had flooded their home and had reached a metre from the ceiling.

The woman said there was water everywhere. They could see no roads, no roofs and there was a just one huge water pool.

They had phoned Gisborne District Council shortly before 4am but emergency services were unable to reach them at that time.

Another two households in the area have also been affected by flooding and were being checked from the air, and about 20 people self-evacuated from houses around the area.

Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon says people near the Hikuwai River are also advised to evacuate.

He said around five more families were likely to be affected.

State Highway 2 at Mangatuna Rd north of Tolaga Bay has been closed and at Whangara, where water has reached the bottom of the Waiomoko Bridge.

Rivers in the Tolaga Bay area had risen rapidly since midnight. Civil Defence believes the rivers have peaked and were now receding.

The rain is also believed to have affected residents this morning at Makorori Rd and Okitu.

Motorists are advised to stay home unless travel is essential, and check the roads before travel.

A weather watch is in place from 9pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Civil Defence will continue to monitor the situation.