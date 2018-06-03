Flooding, slips and heavy rain have caused havoc on the roads this weekend, with motorists advised to take extra care when heading home from Queen's Birthday holiday destinations.

Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty all fell victim to flooding yesterday, and rain and thunderstorms are continuing throughout the country today.

Roads affected:

Northland

There are delays on State Highway 11 from Paihia to Kawakawa - Lemon's Hill, due to a large slip in the area.

Work is under way to clear the road. One lane of the highway is open with Stop / Go traffic management in place and road users are advised to expect delays.

Auckland

Emergency services have received a report of a truck leaking fuel on State Highway 1, from the intersection with State Highway 2, to the north of Bombay.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution or avoid the area while contractors clean up the spill.

State Highway 1 southbound from Wellsford to Puhoi is experiencing holiday congestion.

Traffic is expected to be busy between Wellsford and Puhoi from 10am-7pm and road users are advised to expect delays and consider using State Highway 16.

Waikato

State Highway 25 between Victoria St (Thames) and 309 Rd (Manaia) is now open but motorists are advised to take extra care as although flooding is receding there is debris on the road.

Motorists are also advised to take extreme care if driving in the Hauraki District.

Council crews patrolling local roads this morning said there are still multiple areas of surface flooding around the district, and the potential for slips and debris on the road is high.

SH35 ANAURA BAY, GISBORNE - FLOODING - 8:40AM



Due to severe #flooding, the road is CLOSED between Anaura Road and Kopuatarakihi Road. Please consider delaying travel through this area. ^EL pic.twitter.com/BPyeMXz8KV — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 3, 2018

The Barry Rd/Golden Valley Bridge near Waihi is also closed and will remain closed until it has been inspected for safety.

Structural engineers are expected to visit the site today and a detour is in place via Trig Rd and State Highway 25.

Bay of Plenty/ Gisborne

A number of roads are closed in Western Bay of Plenty because of flooding.

State Highway 35 between Anaura Rd and Kopuatarakihi Rd near Gisborne is closed due to flooding.

Road users are advised to delay travel. No detour is available due to the location, but State Highway 2 can be used as an alternative.

State Highway 2 Katikati, between Highfields Dr and Beach Rd, has now reopened following flooding.

Hawkes Bay

There are surface water warnings in place for State Highway 5 Glengarry to Bay View, and State Highway 2 Tangoio to Tutira.

Heading home from Queen’s BDay weekend? Our Holiday Hotspots Map provides dates & times where traffic congestion is expected: https://t.co/niBHpHed7k. ^MF pic.twitter.com/N6QrEzQKLI — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 3, 2018

Road users are advised to take extra care until further notice.

Taranaki

A slip that closed State Highway 3 from Mt Messenger Tunnel to Urenui has now been cleared and the road is open, but a 30km/h speed restriction remains in place near the Mt Messenger Tunnel. Road users are advised to take extra care.

Canterbury

Road users are advised to take extra care on State Highway 8 from Tekapo to Fairlie due to ice.

Otago

Snow showers are expected on the Lindis Pass on Tuesday, from 8pm to midnight.

1cm to 3cm of snow is expected to accumulate on the road above 500m. Further significant

snow is likely on Wednesday above 300m.

Snow showers are expected on Crown Range Rd from late Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

3cm to 6cm of snow is expected to settle on the road above 500m and lesser amounts to 300m. Further snow is expected during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Snow showers are expected on Milford Rd from Tuesday afternoon, between 3pm to

midnight.

2cm to 4cm of snow is expected to accumulate on the road near the tunnel, with

lesser amounts to 300m. Further snow is expected during Wednesday.

Road users are advised to take extra care on State Highway 85 from Alexandra to Kyeburn, State Highway 6 from Kingston to Frankton and State Highway 6 from Queenstown to Cromwell because of ice.

Black ice is also causing concerns on State Highway 8 Lindis Pass and State Highway 8 from Omarama to Twizel.

Southland

State Highway 1 from Gore to Balclutha has been closed due to a crash near the intersection with MacGibbon Rd.

Icy conditions were also expected on State Highway 98 from Dacre to Lorneville, State Highway 94 from Te Anau Downs to Gulliver River Bridge, State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Mossburn and State Highway 96 from Winton to Mataura.

There is also a temporary speed limit of 50km/h on State Highway 96 from Wreys Bush to Dunearn due to slippery surfaces.

*The Transport Agency says if people have to travel they should check the NZTA website or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) before they leave.