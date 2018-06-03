Not only is Wellington the most liveable city in the world, but it's also been named the most creative in the country for the second year running.

Wellington city and five other districts in the region have been named in the top 10 most creative cities and districts in the country in the latest Infometrics Creativity Index.

The index measures the proportion of the workforce employed in the creative sector.

While Wellington took top honours, Kāpiti Coast district, Porirua, Lower Hutt, South Wairarapa district and Carterton district also made the top 10 list.

The results showed the Wellington region was leading the way as being the place where creative talent lives, develops and thrives, said Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency chief executive Lance Walker.

"The Wellington region is New Zealand's creative heart, fuelled by leading organisations in the screen, tech and performing arts which attract world class talent to Wellington. This talent expands the creative economy throughout the region and helps inspire makers, artisans and creative entrepreneurs to succeed in all sectors," Walker said.

"The Creativity Index results also show that it's not only the big cities in the region which are providing creative careers in desirable locations. Smaller places such as South Wairarapa and Carterton have also come alive with those opportunities, as has the Kāpiti Coast which nailed fourth spot in the index."

It is Kāpiti's second year at number four, said Mayor K Gurunathan.

"Creative Kāpiti isn't just a slogan – it's a reality.

"It really tells the story of our creative sector staying strong.

"It's one of our refreshing differences. We're a string of small towns with a big investment in supporting and growing the arts. It's so positive that for so many of our people it can be part of their day-to-day working lives."

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana said there was a lot of creative energy and talent in the wider Wellington region.

"Porirua city is a real creative hub and the arts are thriving here. We're a youthful and diverse city that brings a lot of unique talent to the region – we're keen to foster and support that, and events like the Miromoda Runway Show are a great example of how the city is doing this, along with showcasing of local talent like Virtuoso Strings Orchestra."

The Wellington region's ranking as the most creative in New Zealand comes on the back of Wellington being named the most liveable city in the world in the Deutsche Bank's Liveable City Index.

Infometrics Creativity Index

Wellington – 6.4 per cent

Auckland – 4.7 per cent

Queenstown Lakes – 4.5 per cent

Kāpiti Coast – 4.5 per cent

Dunedin City – 3.9 per cent

Porirua – 3.6 per cent

Lower Hutt – 3.6 per cent

Christchurch – 3.4 per cent

South Wairarapa – 3.4 per cent

Carterton – 3.3 per cent