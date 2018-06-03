A worker at Ports of Auckland has been filmed catching fish by throwing a line down a drain hole.

The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and viewed hundreds of thousands of times, with people praising the man for the "Kiwi ingenuity".

The video shows the worker casually leaning against a piece of machinery near a drain hole. The man throws the fishing line down the hole and it doesn't take him long to catch a snapper (and the video shows he's already got another one in his bucket).

The video of the port worker catching snapper from a drain hole in New Zealand has gone viral. Photo / Facebook

"This is why dad always has a fishing rill and tackle box with him as you don't know where your going to need it," someone commented in one of the pages the video was posted to.

Advertisement

"See, told you that you can pull fish in anywhere in NZ," someone else said.