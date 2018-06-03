The Government is rightly proud that the majority of today's Queen's Birthday honours recipients are women, the Prime Minister telling us it is the first time this has happened. By the law of averages it ought to happen often considering the contributions women make to the life of their communities and the nation through voluntary organisations, arts, culture and entertainment. None are more deserving than Dames Jools and Lynda Topp, the comedic, country-singing twins whose music and characters have made us laugh at ourselves with love and appreciation for the richness and joys of Kiwi life.

Joining them as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit is the national co-ordinator for the Prostitutes Collective. That will raise eyebrows among some feminists as well as moral conservatives but as Jacinda Ardern observes, Dame Catherine Healy "has spent decades working behind the scenes to support some of our most vulnerable workers". It takes courage to provide that industry with a public voice and it takes political courage to recognise Dame Catherine with a high honour. This is a fine moment for the system.

No additions have been made to the highest ranking Order of New Zealand, which is to be welcomed if it means this Government means to respect the original intention to restrict the order to no more than 20 living New Zealanders at one time. Unlike the previous Labour-led Government, this one clearly has no problem with knighthoods.

Alongside five Dame Companions are three new knights. Sir Bill English receives the customary recognition of those who reach the top of politics but his contribution went beyond sound management of public finances. His efforts to make social spending more effective and work with iwi leaders behind the scenes were exceptional. Sir Hec Busby receives overdue recognition for his leadership of waka building and carving. The distinctive white bearded kaumatua is often to be seen inspiring young waka crews at Waitangi. Sir John Rowles heads an interesting list of honours for entertainers.

Advertisement

Among new Officers of the Order of Merit (ONZM) are hip-hop exponent Philip Bell, aka DJ Sir-Vere, Scott Blanks, who turned a seedy cinema into Auckland's Comedy Club, movie director Roger Donaldson and the founder of Flying Nun records, Roger Shepherd. Singer Jackie Clarke becomes a Member of the Order (MNZM), honouring also her efforts for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

One of today's awards seems particularly magnanimous. The retiring chairman of Radio NZ, Richard Griffin, has been made a CNZM, one rank below a knighthood, despite the embarrassment his select committee testimony recently caused Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran. Broadcasting has a good haul, including an MNZM for Sky TV's rugby caller Grant Nisbett.

As always, the value of the honours lies in the recognition of those who are not public names, whose dedicated work and achievements are known only to those in their field. They deserve the congratulations of us all.