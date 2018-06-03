Kiwi father-of-two Jacob Moore is fighting for his life in a Perth hospital after a suspected early-morning hit-and-run.

The former Aucklander is in Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition being supported by various members of his family.

His wife, Jolene, is working with local detectives and the serious crash unit to piece together what happened before and after Jacob is believed to have been hit by a car at 2.30am on Saturday in Karratha, Western Australia.

Moore has a son aged 20 and a daughter aged 17, as well as being a grandfather.

Advertisement

For the past 10 years the family have lived in Mandurah, 45 minutes south of Perth.

Moore usually spent three weeks working as a scaffolder in Karratha and came back to Mandurah for every fourth week, his wife said.

He was found lying on the ground near accommodation provided by his company, Global Construction Services.

Some progress has been made in the case, his wife said.

"The detectives are looking for a specific car, a Ford Falcon AU late model."